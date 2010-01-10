Make Movies with iMovie Alternative for Windows

Why You Need An iMovie Alternative for Windows?

iMovie is the free video editor application for macOS and iOS. It's created by Apple and used only in its own operating system macOS and iOS. Apple hasn't released any Windows version of iMovie and it has not announced any scheduled plan to develop iMovie for PC. Actually, Apple won't earn money by selling iMovie for Windows. Instead, iMovie is currently and will only be a Mac/iOS exclusive video editing application. This is one of Apple's strategies to attract more people to buy and use their machines.

So what's the best iMovie alternative to edit videos on a PC? Our recommendation is Movavi Video Editor. Why? Read on...