Make Movies with iMovie Alternative for Windows
- Easy yet powerful movie maker - better than iMovie but for Windows. It's Movavi Video Editor -- a must-have program for editing video in Windows.
- Make stunning slideshows in clicks with photos, video, music and voice over.
- Directly upload to YouTube or save in formats like MP4, MOV, WMV, AVI, etc.
- Enhance your video with professional tools & 300+ built-in FREE elements.
Operating Systems: Windows 10, Windows 8/7/Vista & macOS 10.7 or later
Why You Need An iMovie Alternative for Windows?
iMovie is the free video editor application for macOS and iOS. It's created by Apple and used only in its own operating system macOS and iOS. Apple hasn't released any Windows version of iMovie and it has not announced any scheduled plan to develop iMovie for PC. Actually, Apple won't earn money by selling iMovie for Windows. Instead, iMovie is currently and will only be a Mac/iOS exclusive video editing application. This is one of Apple's strategies to attract more people to buy and use their machines.
So what's the best iMovie alternative to edit videos on a PC? Our recommendation is Movavi Video Editor. Why? Read on...
iMovie News
1. Latest version: 10.1.10 for macOS
2. Official Release Date: Nov 8, 2018
3. What's New: 1) Fully supports 4K resolution movies. 2) Watch anywhere with iMovie Theater. 3) Edit videos easier using iMovie together with MacBook Pro's Touch Bar. 4) Improves stability when updating libraries created with earlier iMovie on Mojave. 5) Remove FB option and adds a Prepare for Facebook
Powerful Video Editing Features Similar to iMovie
Every regular video editing tool is provided in this iMovie alternative for Windows, as well as professional tools like Green/Split Screen, Pan/Zoom, Animation, PiP......
- Split, merge, crop, rotate and enhance your video in clicks.
- Organize your video, audio and titles in tracks of the powerful Timeline.
- Enhance your video with professional tools like Stabilization, Pan/Zoom, Brightness/Contrast, Chroma Key, Color Balance, and more.
- Includes an array of free elements such as 48 free titles, 100+ filters, 100+ dazzling transitions, 100+ stickers, royalty-free music, backgrounds, etc.
Make Awesome Slideshows from Preset Themes
Put your photos, videos and music together into a stunning slideshow that will amaze everyone, using free slideshow themes or not.
- Create slideshow movies using free slideshow themes with preset music, transitions, and free elements for telling family, travel, love and sport stories.
- Every filmmaker will love Movavi's built-in free background music and images. You're also able to import your own music files without limits like in iMovie.
- Choose from various free title templates to tell an interesting story.
- Share slideshow online or continue editing in the advanced editing mode.
Your Movies, Your Ways to Share without Effort
You'll see all possible sharing ways in this movie making software.
- Save video to your Windows PC in any format you want for playing anywhere.
- Upload to YouTube, Facebook and your website without leaving the program.
- Encode video with MPEG-4, H.264, or WMV for better quality but smaller size.
- Burn your videos to DVD/Blu-ray Disc for watching on TV with your home DVD player (Movavi Video Suite required).
- Import video from DV/AVCHD camcorders, TV-tuners, web cameras and VHS and record audio from a microphone (Movavi Video Suite required).
FAQs on iMovie Alternative Video Editing Software
Keep in mind that this is NOT an official iMovie for Windows version made by Apple Inc. It's a universal video editing software for PC, with which you can edit videos on your new or old Windows computer. Below are the FAQs that many visitors have asked whether there are specific features in Movavi Video Editor - the best iMovie for PC alternative in our opinion.
- Is there a Slow Motion effect? -- Sure, over 40 effects including Slow Motion enhance your video instantly.
- Is Picture in Picture possible? -- Yes, simpler than iMovie, you just need to apply Picture in Picture effect to two pictures or two video files and resize them. View details here.
- Can I speed up/fast forward footage? -- Yes, see how to do it here.
- Is there a green screen effect/feature? -- Yes, Besides Green Screen, you also have Blue Screen and Pink Screen. See the tutorial here.
- Can I record Screencasting? -- The single Video Editor doesn't support screencasting, it requires Video Suite to do this and more, like Video Converter, Video Digitizer, Blu-ray Burner, etc.
- Is there movie trailer templates, flight map template? -- No.
- Is it free? -- It's free to try for 7 days (fully functional but outputs with watermark). When expires, you can decide to buy and activate it or uninstall it completely from your computer.
Easy Steps to Make Movies from Photo, Video and Music
Step 1: Import Your Video/Audio Files
Step 2: Edit Your Video or Make a Slideshow
Step 3: Share Your Masterpieces
How to Install Use Movavi Video Editor in Details >>
More iMovie Alternatives for Windows PCs
Wondershare Filmora - Easy & Powerful
NCH VideoPad - Classic Video Editor
WeVideo: Online Video Editor